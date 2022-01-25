Kelly Rizzo Shares a Photo of Her 'Incredible' Husband Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo has shared another tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. The Eat Travel Rock blogger posted a picture of her and the Full House star on Instagram, writing, "My incredible husband. The world will never be the same." In the photo, the pair smiles for the camera as they clink their drinks together.

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018, after meeting each other via social media three years prior. Earlier this month, Rizzo recalled the final conversation she had with the comedian.

"I'm just very grateful that it was all, 'I love you so much,'" Rizzo told Hoda Kotb on the Today show in one of her first TV interviews since her husband’s death.

"I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said, 'I love you endlessly,' and he said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' It was just all love."

Rizzo added that their love for each other was instant. "We were inseparable from our very first date," she said. "Pretty much we knew that that was it. We knew that it was something different and unique."

Rizzo became emotional when she shared how her husband would try to make it back home to her as soon as possible, even when he was on the road touring. "He loved to sleep in, but when he was away, he would... go to bed at two and wake up at four, so he could be on the 6 a.m. flight, so he could come home and we could spend time together," she said through tears.

"That's why this is so heartbreaking. But, at the same time, I know that second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid and nothing left on the table. Those are things that I'm just trying to hold on to," she added.

Saget was laid to rest during a private memorial ceremony on Jan. 14, with 300 of his closest friends and family in attendance. Following the service, Rizzo paid tribute to her love with a touching Instagram post.

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” she wrote in part alongside a seflie with Saget.

“I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever,” she added. “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

