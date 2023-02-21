Morgan Evans is speaking out ahead of ex Kelsea Ballerini's tell-all interview. One day before the release of Ballerini's interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Evans took to Twitter to react to her forthcoming claims.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," Evans tweeted. "She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps."

"All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean," he continued. "Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other. Life's too short."

Evans' tweet came after the teaser for Ballerini's podcast interview was released. In the teaser, Ballerini tells host Alex Cooper that she "didn't want to have a wedding" and had sworn to herself that she "would never get married."

Despite that, Ballerini and Evans tied the knot in 2017. Then, in August 2022, Ballerini confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Evans.

"I think he loved me more at 23, and I loved him more at 29," she explains in the teaser.

Then, Ballerini acknowledges that her and Evans' divorce, which was settled in October 2022, got nasty.

"As he's putting out a song about being blindsided, he's taking half the house he didn't pay for," Ballerini says, seemingly alluding to Evans' track, "Over For You."

"How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?" Ballerini questions.

The teaser then moves to Ballerini's current love life, with Cooper asking the country star how she knew she was ready to date again.

"Oh, God. Am I ready to date again?" she asks. "I've never really dated. I don't know how it works."

As for if she's single, a giggly Ballerini admitted, "Am I single? Gosh. Nope."

Ballerini sparked romance rumors with Chase Stokes in January.

"Chase feels like a new, exciting crush for her. Their connection has surprised people close to her, but her loved ones are all really happy for her because she has had the biggest smile on her face," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "Kelsea and Chase are having a great time together."

From there, the pair were seen hugging at the airport and in bed together. Then, after Ballerini was announced as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Stokes gushed about the country star in an interview with ET.

"I mean she's the best," Stokes told ET of Ballerini. "I'm so excited for her and everything happening in her career right now."

