Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are spending time in Puerto Rico!

In footage obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old singer are seen on a romantic dinner date at Puerto Rico's Yoko Japanese Restaurant.

In the clip, Kendall, sporting a low-backed red dress, leans in to hear what her beau, sporting a baseball cap and a hoodie, is saying from across the table.

Back in December, ET confirmed that Kendall and Bad Bunny had called it quits after less than a year of dating. At the time, a source told ET that there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."

Reconciliation rumors started to swirl in May, after the pair was spotted getting cozy at the 2024 Met Gala, for which Bad Bunny served as a co-chair.

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, are "still in contact and spend time together when they can."

"There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had," the source said. "They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense."

"They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them," the source added. "Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them."

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted hanging out with each other at a 2024 Met Gala after party. - Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

After the duo was seen sneaking out of a Miami hotel amid a weekend together, things seemed to turn more serious, according to a source.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are totally back together and it was only a matter of time before they rekindled their relationship," the source told ET. "They just needed some space to be able to come back to each other."

"Kendall really likes him, loves that she can be herself around him, and thinks he's cool and down to earth," the source added. "She is a fan of his music and enjoys going to his shows when she can to support him."

The feeling is mutual, according to the source, who said Bad Bunny "appreciates Kendall for who she truly is" and "genuinely cares about Kendall and they laugh, have fun together, and vibe."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: