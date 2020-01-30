Kendall Jenner is addressing claims of a double standard on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The model speaks out about her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent drama within the Kardashian-Jenner family due to her unwillingness to share her personal life with KUWTK cameras. The tension has led to Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian confronting the mother of three and threatening to kick her off the show.

"I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries which are totally understandable," Kendall says while on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kendall, who's been romantically linked to Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky, has managed to keep her love life off her family's reality show, but points out that there is a difference between herself and Kourtney.

"I've always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it's just kind of always been a thing for me," she explains. "But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show. So now it's a bit more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand."

Khloe also previously revealed that Kendall and her sister, Kylie Jenner, have different contracts from the rest of the family, allowing them to film less for the E! series than the Kardashian siblings.

As for Kourtney's future with KUWTK, Kendall doesn't think this is the last fans will see of the eldest Kardashian sister.

"I don't think she's fully confirmed to not be on the show," she tells Ellen. "Let's just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets better."

Kendall also announces that she and Kylie are planning their first ever makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics.

"I had a contract before with another makeup company so now I'm able to do it," she says. "I feel like we're really going big because I'm her full blood. We're taking it seriously."

As for her family's drama, ET exclusively sat down with all three Kardashian sisters and talked candidly about Kourtney's future on KUWTK. Here's what they had to say:

