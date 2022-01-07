Kendall Jenner's Chic Winter Shoes Are 25% Off at Nordstrom

Kendall Jenner cozied up with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, in some adorable winter slippers. The model took to Instagram to post a few pics of her in a cute cabin, including some shots that highlight her fashionable and comfortable slippers -- and the best part is the exact pair is currently on sale at Nordstrom!

Maybe you’re trying to find a replacement for your old winter boots or you’re just looking for some new cold-weather shoes to add to your closet. Regardless of the reason, Jenner gave us the perfect excuse to pursue The North Face ThermoBall Slippers, which are 25% off at Nordstrom.

The model’s North Face shoes are water-resistant, which makes trudging through snow and sleet a lot more bearable. Plus, the inside of the slippers is insulated with soft, cozy fleece fabric. The slippers come in a variety of colors, including red plaid, white leopard print and sleek black.

If you can’t find Jenner’s slippers in your size, don’t worry because The North Face has a couple of similar winter-ready shoes that are just as cute and functional as the ThermoBall Slippers. If you’re scouring for deals beyond slippers and winter booties, Nordstorm has you covered. The retailer also has major deals on Zella products up to 20% off and up to 25% off on Home Essentials.

Scroll down to shop the star’s shoes from the Nordstrom sale along with similar styles.

Want the ease of sliding your feet in a slipper and the luxury of bundling up your ankles this winter? Then, check out the ThermoBall Traction Booties on The North Face. They're super similar to the model's ThermoBall slippers.

ThermoBall Traction Booties in Black The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties in Black These booties are like a hybrid between ankle boots and slippers. Seriously, they keep your ankles covered and warm and you can easily slip your feet inside them. Truly the best of both worlds. $65 Buy Now

RELEVANT CONTENT:

The Best Winter Boots to Shop Right Now

Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale: Take 50% Off Our Favorite Winter Skincare

The Best SkinCeuticals New Year Deals on Celeb-Loved Skincare Products

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings for Staying Warm this Winter

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop in January