Kendra Scott Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Cyber Monday deals for 2021 have arrived at Kendra Scott. Now is your chance at major savings on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott's Sale! Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless. She's offering 40% off jewelry until November 29, no promo code needed. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, you'll enjoy 40% off Kendra Scott's fine jewelry as well as sterling silver and pieces for men. 

Whether you're looking to buy new earrings for yourself or find the perfect holiday gift, Kendra Scott's sale has tons of styles at some of the season's best prices. 

Shop Kendra Scott

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff

Below, ET Style's favorite early Cyber Monday deals on Kendra Scott jewelry to shop now.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Letter A-Z Coin Pendant Necklace In 18k Gold Vermeil
Letter A-Z Coin Pendant Necklace In 18k Gold Vermeil
Kendra Scott
Letter A-Z Coin Pendant Necklace In 18k Gold Vermeil
Personalize your holiday gifts this year with the letters of your life.
$118$89
Lindsay Gold Statement Chain Necklace In White Pearl
Lindsay Gold Statement Chain Necklace In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Lindsay Gold Statement Chain Necklace In White Pearl
This necklace with classic pearl detail takes a holiday party outfit to the next level. 
$150$90
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Pearls are back in a big way and this ring is about as elegant as they get. (It's a pretty good deal, too.)
$48$21
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Kendra Scott
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Filigree gives gold hoops a dazzling twist and the price is just right. 
$58$35
Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott
Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
If you like hoop earrings, we recommend this delicate love knot pair. 
$68$48
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Kendra Scott
Livy Ring Set Of 3
A versatile, stone studded set of three rings you can mix or match with your collection.
$88$53

