Kendra Scott Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Early Black Friday deals for 2021 have arrived at Kendra Scott. Now is your chance at major savings on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott's Sale! Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless. Starting today, she's offering 30% off jewelry until November 29, no promo code needed. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, you'll enjoy 25% off Kendra Scott's fine jewelry as well as sterling silver and pieces for men. 

Whether you're looking to buy new earrings for yourself or find the perfect holiday gift, Kendra Scott's sale has tons of styles at some of the season's best prices. 

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff

Below, ET Style's favorite early Black Friday deals on Kendra Scott jewelry to shop now.

Lindsay Gold Cuff Bracelet In White Pearl
Lindsay Gold Cuff Bracelet In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Lindsay Gold Cuff Bracelet In White Pearl
This bracelet features a statement pearl on a sleek band, creating a timeless piece that will be a favorite year-round.
$80$56
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Kendra Scott
Livy Ring Set Of 3
A versatile, stone studded set of three rings you can mix or match with your collection.
$88$61
Letter A-Z Coin Pendant Necklace In 18k Gold Vermeil
Letter A-Z Coin Pendant Necklace In 18k Gold Vermeil
Kendra Scott
Letter A-Z Coin Pendant Necklace In 18k Gold Vermeil
Personalize your holiday gifts this year with the letters of your life.
$118$88
Davis Gold Drop Earrings In Navy Abalone
Davis Gold Drop Earrings In Navy Abalone
Kendra Scott
Davis Gold Drop Earrings In Navy Abalone
Make a statement with the Davis Gold Drop Earrings. 
$60$42
Lindsay Gold Statement Chain Necklace In White Pearl
Lindsay Gold Statement Chain Necklace In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Lindsay Gold Statement Chain Necklace In White Pearl
This necklace with classic pearl detail takes a holiday party outfit to the next level. 
$150$105
Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott
Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
If she likes to keep it simple, there's no better choice than the Barrett Stud Earrings that never go out of style. 
$50$31
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Kendra Scott
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Filigree gives gold hoops a dazzling twist and the price is just right. 
$58$41
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Pearls are back in a big way and this ring is about as elegant as they get. (It's a pretty good deal, too.)
$48$24
Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Available in silver and gold, this Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace is the perfect dainty necklace.
$50$35
Chantal Beaded Bracelet In Silver
Chantal Beaded Bracelet In Silver
Kendra Scott
Chantal Beaded Bracelet In Silver
You're going to want to wear this bracelet every day. 
$58$41
Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
The drusy pendant is a signature piece from the brand. This double-chain necklace is glamorous and wearable for everyday. 
$88$61
Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott
Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
If you like hoop earrings, we recommend this delicate love knot pair. 
$68$47

