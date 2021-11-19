Early Black Friday deals for 2021 have arrived at Kendra Scott. Now is your chance at major savings on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott's Sale! Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless. Starting today, she's offering 30% off jewelry until November 29, no promo code needed. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, you'll enjoy 25% off Kendra Scott's fine jewelry as well as sterling silver and pieces for men. Whether you're looking to buy new earrings for yourself or find the perfect holiday gift, Kendra Scott's sale has tons of styles at some of the season's best prices. Shop Kendra Scott

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.

Below, ET Style's favorite early Black Friday deals on Kendra Scott jewelry to shop now.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

