This Labor Day weekend, don't miss your chance at major savings on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott's Star- Find Your Treasure Sale! Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless. This weekend, she's offering 20% off jewelry sitewide through September 6, no promo code needed. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, they have that too!

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.

Below, ET Style's favorite pieces of Kendra Scott jewelry to shop now.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day

Best Online Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

Macy's Labor Day Sale: Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off

Bloomingdale’s Labor Day Sale: Get Up To 75% Off

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale for Labor Day

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Fall Jackets: Save on Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon's Labor Day Sale