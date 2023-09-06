Kendra Wilkinson Goes to the Emergency Room for Severe Panic Attack

ET has confirmed that Kendra Wilkinson suffered a panic attack, but she was not hospitalized.

A rep for the Kendra Sells Hollywood star tells ET the 38-year-old went to the emergency room on Wednesday for a panic attack. The rep went on to say that Kendra "isn't hospitalized. She went to the emergency room and will be going home soon." TMZ first reported Kendra's health news.

The outlet reported that the former Girls Next Door star had become overwhelmed balancing her career in real estate and being a mom of two. Back in May, the former Playboy model opened up to ET about the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career in real estate.

Speaking with ET's Deidre Behar, Kendra gave some insight into raising her two children -- son Hank and daughter Alijah -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett.

"I mean, look, it's really hard being a single mom, you know, alone," Wilkinson said at the time. "Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it's hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it."

Kendra, who left the E! reality show The Girls Next Door more than a decade ago after six seasons, admitted that the pressure of her public persona sometimes gets to her, but real estate's top of mind.

"I'm still learning, but now in season 2, I'm officially in the real estate game, so it's a whole different ball game. I’m still a single mom, it's a lot of pressure -- it's a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching," she said.

Kendra continued, "I have all new friends. I have a whole new life. I don't really know anybody anymore from the past. So, it's challenging for me to connect with people now when they're talking about me. I'm like, 'What am I supposed to do?' I don't know how to help them or fix them or try to, you know, I don't really know what to do, because I've already done that work, and I wish them well."

Kendra Sells Hollywood season 2 is streaming now on Max.

RELATED CONTENT: