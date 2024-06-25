Kenya Moore Leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Following Suspension

Kenya Moore is officially out at The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons with the show.

On Tuesday, ET confirmed that the 53-year-old reality TV star will not be returning for season 16 following her suspension by Bravo back in early June. Kenya was sidelined at the time for alleged drama involving RHOA newcomer Brittany Eady.

In response, a source tells ET that she decided to part ways with the franchise, despite previously expressing interest in returning, declaring that she would not be "going anywhere" and receiving support from her longtime cast mates and friends.

"Kenya is not returning to RHOA this season. She decided it was best for herself to leave after how she felt the incident was handled and how she was treated," a source shared with ET. The news of Moore's exit was first reported by TMZ.

Kenya later vaguely her decision to exit the series in a tweet, writing "You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much. Always and forever." The former Miss USA also added "#TeamTwirlForever," referencing her fanbase.

While TMZ reports Bravo is keeping the door open for a future return, a source with knowledge of the situation tells ET that hasn’t been discussed.

A separate source tells ET it’s currently unknown how Kenya's exit will be addressed on the show, if at all. "It's still early into filming and they could just edit her out, like Lizzy Savetsky on New York." Savetsky was a cast member on the rebooted version of The Real Housewives of New York but left the show early on in filming. When the show premiered, she was completely left out of the edit.

Regardless of how her departure is handled, the individuals say Kenya is not interested in conversations at this time after her unceremonious suspension.

"Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online," one person shared with ET at the time."The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming."

After the news of her suspension broke, Kenya hopped on Instagram Live and said she had "a lot going on" and was doing her best to be a successful business owner and working mom. Kenya shares daughter Brooklyn, 5, with her ex, Marc Daly.

"The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I'll never understand it," she said. "Leave me alone. I'm a single mom. I'm out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I'm not getting anything. I'm taking care of my daughter on my own."

She requested that her fans "ride with me through this journey."

Kenya shouted out cast members Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams throughout the live for being supportive friends as they repeatedly commented with their assistance.

Porsha wrote, "We love you!!" in the comments, and praised Kenya as a "Queen." Meanwhile, Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley revealed they were watching, and Drew praised Kenya's hair.

The rest of the cast is still filming season 16, which has yet to receive a release date.

Following the alleged event, Kenya also took to social media to defend herself, posting, "I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail." She maintained her innocence, adding, "I have always been vindicated."

Brittany -- the Housewife on the other side of the drama -- has similarly addressed the situation. She also denied the internet rumors that she threatened Kenya with a gun."For the record, I've never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever."

