Kenya Moore's Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Kenya Moore's divorce settlement is official after a judge signed off on it this week.

As first reported by In Touch Weekly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was granted primary custody of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, whom she shares with ex-husband, Marc Daly. The outlet, citing court documents, reported that the former couple agreed to share joint legal custody. She had previously requested sole physical and legal custody.

As part of the settlement, Daly will fork over $2,000 per month in child support and an additional $1,000 per month to fund Brooklyn's college savings account. Neither will receiver alimony or spousal support.

While Moore and Daly will share joint legal custody, the judge granted the reality TV star "final decision-making authority" when it comes to "any and all economic opportunities for the minor child." Moore will be required to discuss any and all opportunities with Daly, and she will "have final authority to decide whether to include [Brooklyn] on a television show or for any other economic opportunities" pertaining to Daly.

This had been a point of contention dating back to last year, when Moore claimed on the Reality With the King podcast that Daly was trying to prevent Brooklyn from appearing on her Bravo reality series.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly before their split. - Getty Images

In Touch reported that the judge noted in court documents that Moore will have "exclusive control over any and all economic opportunities for 24 months." After that, the parties will be required to "attend mediation for further determination of final decision-making authority." And if they can't reach an agreement, Moore and Daly "will be required to attend court."

Moore filed for divorce in May 2021 after four years of marriage to the New York City-based restauranteur. Despite the years-long divorce drama, Moore told ET she still believes in love.

"As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I'll have my happily ever after ending after all," she said.

Moore and Daly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in St. Lucia in 2017. They welcomed Brooklyn in November 2018, and split less than a year later, in September 2019.

Kenya Moore with her daughter, Brooklyn, attending the "Mean Girls" premiere in Atlanta. - Prince Williams / WireImage

The divorce settlement comes just weeks after the 53-year-old entrepreneur spoke out after ET had learned she was suspended indefinitely from filming season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I'll never understand it," she said in an Instagram Live session that drew support from some of her co-stars. "Leave me alone. I'm a single mom. I'm out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I'm not getting anything. I'm taking care of my daughter on my own."

A source had told ET, "Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming."

