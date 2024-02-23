Kevin Costner's post-divorce life looks busy but also filled with a lot of fun.

A source tells ET that "Kevin is doing his thing and dating. He’s in a good space and open to meeting new people." The source added that "he’s staying busy, surrounding himself with friends, traveling, putting himself out there, and adjusting to life since his divorce."

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Following a contentious battle in court over spousal support, the Yellowstone star and Baumgartner settled their divorce in September and finalized it this month.

Baumgartner -- who shares three children with Costner -- quickly moved on from the divorce, as she's been seen out and about with former neighbor, financier Josh Connor. Costner was asked about it when paparazzi caught up with him at LAX last month, but he didn't appear the least bit interested.

When asked if he had any thoughts on Baumgartner dating his neighbor. Costner shot back, "I don't have a next-door neighbor," prompting the paparazzo to correct himself. But the reframing of the question didn't work.

As for Costner, he sparked his own dating rumors in December, when he and singer Jewel were spotted in the Caribbean getting cozy. ET previously reached out to the duo's reps for comment on the romance rumors, but so far no word back.

In any event, Costner's been busy since the divorce -- and subsequent exit from Yellowstone -- as he prepares to release his decades-long passion project, Horizon: An American Saga. Chapter one hits theaters June 28, followed by chapter two on Aug. 16.

The films are set in the pre-and-post-American Civil War period, and depict the expansion of the American West. It will be Costner's first directorial effort since his 2003 Western, Open Range. Horizon will be a four-film project, with the third installment seeing a bit of a delay in production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Costner, of course, also starred in and directed the Western Dances With Wolves, which earned a whopping 12 Oscar nominations. The 1990 epic won seven Oscars, including for Best Picture and Best Director.

