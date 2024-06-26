Kevin Costner Shares What He's Looking for in His Next Relationship

Kevin Costner is open to finding love again.

The 69-year-old actor-director now knows what he's looking for in a future partner. "I had two unique relationships," Costner told Fox News. "A person who wants to be loved, and they want to be, you know … feel like they're at their very best. And that love helps that and doesn't hinder it."

The Horizon: An American Saga filmmaker has been married twice. He was with Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, and tied the knot with Christine Baumgartener in 2004. The pair's divorce was finalized earlier this year. The Yellowstone star is the father of seven children, and five of Costner's seven children stepped out earlier this week to support their dad at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga.

Christine Costner and Kevin Costner attend OmniPeace Foundation's Rock Rwanda Benefit at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation

Sons Joe, 36, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15 -- who makes his acting debut in the movie -- walked the red carpet with their dad, as did daughters, Annie, 40, and Grace, 14. The legendary actor is also father to Lily, 37, and Liam, 26, who did not make it to the event. The movie star's eldest three children come from his relationship with Silva, while he shares Liam with former partner Bridget Rooney. Meanwhile, he shares Hayes, Cayden and Grace with Baumgartner.

Hayes Logan Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner and Annie Costner at 'Horizon: An American Saga' premiere. - Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

"It's really nice to have a film celebrated and to have this particular film celebrated tonight and to be here with my actors, my family," he told ET of the Los Angeles premiere. "This is my town. I love being a part of the film community here in Hollywood."

Costner also spoke with ET about his connection to The Bachelor franchise.

"It's really handsome people, beautiful women, and everybody's trying to create a relationship in front of a billion people," Costner said. "I have a little experience with that."

Most recently, rumors swirled that Costner started up a romance with Jewel. However, the actor denied as much, insisting he's "never gone out" with the singer but sees her as a friend.

