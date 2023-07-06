Christine Costner is requesting more money. In new court documents obtained by ET, Kevin Costner's estranged wife claims the actor's proposed monthly child support payment of $51,940 is not enough to cover her and her children's expenses.

The Costners, who tied the knot in 2004, share three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Christine filed for divorce from the actor in May. The following month, Christine requested $248,000 a month in child support, which Kevin called "inflated and grossly inaccurate," instead offering $51,940 per month.

In the new docs, Christine denies Kevin's allegation that he's "doing the most [he] can reasonably do to make a divorce as seamless as possible for our children," and calls his offer of nearly $52,000 a month "completely inappropriate."

Christine claims that Kevin's offer is only 24 percent of the guideline and only 2.4 percent of his monthly cash flow. She additionally notes that one of the guest houses on their beach compound rents for $68,000, which is more than Kevin is offering to pay her. Additionally, Christine notes that Kevin lists his own monthly expenses when the children are with him as $240,000, nearly five times what he's offering Christine when the children are with her.

"He apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother," the docs read. "While he resides in his $100,000,000+ beachside compound and spends at least $240,000 per month on himself (with the children with him about 40 percent of the time), he thinks that his wife and their children should live on only 20 percent of that amount."

Christine notes in the docs that "the single biggest element" of her child support request is finding housing where "the children can maintain proximity to their father, schools, and friends."

"They are entitled to have one home that is somewhat comparable to one of the three multi-million-dollar residences which make up the Beach Club Compound," the docs read. "I cannot provide housing and care for the children at anything close to their accustomed lifestyle with the $51,000/mo. Kevin proposes to pay in child support."

Christine notes that rent is not going to be her only housing cost, as she'll have to pay utilities, install a security system, purchase furniture, outfit a kitchen and obtain recreational equipment for her kids.

On top of that, Christine notes that she and Kevin "have a team of people" who help them maintain their home, including an assistant, chefs and other miscellaneous helpers.

When they travel, Christine notes that her children are accustomed to flying private or first class, staying in homes that cost up to $120,000 a week, and having private chefs, rental cars and beach equipment.

Though Kevin previously argued that the kids don't need money themselves, Christine claims in the docs that shows how "out of touch" her estranged husband is with their daily lives.

In addition to the child support payment, Christine is asking Kevin to cover 100 percent of the costs of the children's healthcare, private schooling and extracurricular activities, as well as $350,000 in attorney's fees and an additional $150,00 in forensic costs.

As for Kevin's claim that he can't afford his ex's requested amount, Christine calls that "simply not credible."

"Kevin's value as an actor has never been higher, especially after the success of Yellowstone," she notes. "Kevin could have continued with the show, but he chose not to in order to pursue the Horizon project."

Christine is asking that the first child support payment be made by July 14, given that she's been ordered to vacate her home by July 31.

