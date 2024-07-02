Kevin Jonas' family vacation is a full-circle moment for him and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

On Monday, the couple posted a series of photos and videos from their family trip to Atlantis Bahamas on Instagram. Kevin, 36, and Danielle, 37, actually first met in May 2007 while vacationing with their families in The Bahamas. They tied the knot in 2009, and this time, they were joined by their daughters, 10-year-old Alena and 7-year-old Valentina.

"A much needed family vacation 😎☀️🏖️," Kevin captioned the post.

In the photos, Kevin and Danielle smile at the resort with their lookalike kids. One video shows Alena sweetly walking with her arm around Valentina's shoulder to the sound of Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather." While on a boat in another photo, Danielle raises her arms up in a Titanic-like "I'm the king of the world" pose. The final video shared was a TikTok Kevin made with his eldest daughter on the beach. In the clip, which was set to Ella Langley and Riley Green's "You Look Like You Love Me," Kevin kisses Alena's cheek.

In addition to sharing the cute video on Instagram twice, Kevin first posted it to TikTok with the caption: "Core memories unlocked thanks @AtlantisBahamas."

Fans were quick to notice the location of Kevin and Danielle's meet cute.

"The Bahamas where you met Danielle😭🥺❤️," one fan commented.

"Where it all started ❤️🥹," another follower penned.

Kevin isn't the only Jonas Brothers member who has a daughter. His brothers, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, are girl dads, too. Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are parents to 2-year-old Malti. Meanwhile, Joe and his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, share children Willa and Delphine, who turn 4 and 2, respectively, later this month.

Frankie Jonas, who co-hosts Claim to Fame with Kevin, does not have any children.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

