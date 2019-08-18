While Kevin Woo is enjoying working as a solo star, the popular K-pop artist is definitely down to collab with a few of his favorite stars.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Woo at this year's KCON L.A., an annual fan convention dedicated to the wildly popular K-pop scene, and the "Beautiful Day" singer dished about what songs he's been thinking about covering, and who he might like to team up with.

"Right now I'm listening to a lot of Ed Sheeran, so I definitely want to do an Ed Sheeran cover," Woo revealed, adding that Sheeran would also be a dream collaborator as well.

"Ed Sheeran, if you're watching, I'm Kevin Woo and I am totally down to do a collaboration with you!" he added excitedly.

That being said, Woo later revealed that there's one other artist who's been his favorite performer for years.

While answering some questions from fans, Woo revealed, "Hands down, my ultimate [artist] in the world is Ariana Grande."

"I would love to collaborate with her one day," Woo shared. "That would be, wow! That would be amazing."

The 27-year-old artist and California native moved to South Korea at the age of 15 where he honed his skills and eventually became a member of the hit boy band U-KISS in 2008.

In 2017, Woo left the group to pursue his solo ambitions, but the singer admitted that he hopes he can one day team-up with U-KISS for a reunion performance.

"It is solo for now, but I'm leaving my [options] open," Woo said. "I mean, I look up to Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, and whenever I see them perform after so many years it gives me hope that U-KISS could make a reunion sometime in the future."

Check out the video below to hear Woo answer a whole bunch of other fun fan questions from KCON L.A. 2019.

