Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Sister Kourtney's 'Attitude' in New 'KUWTK' Promo -- Watch!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is promising to provide fans with "the real story behind the headlines."

In a sneak peek promo from the reality series' upcoming summer return, the Kardashian-Jenner crew gives viewers a glimpse into how their lives are affected by the comments and stories they read about themselves online.

The clip first begins with Kim Kardashian West sharing a positive message about her famous family. "There's, like, nothing better when it's all of us together," she exclaims.

But things take a drastic turn in the promo when a heated Kourtney Kardashian seemingly asks Kendall Jenner, "Have you looked on the internet? Do you see what people say about me compared to you?"

And it appears that at one point in the upcoming episodes, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian don't see eye to eye.

"For the past few months, you have had such an attitude towards me," Khloe says to her older sister.

"Things have really changed," Kim adds.

See the full promo below:

While the girls don't address their exact concerns in the clip, there's been plenty of drama and rumors surrounding the family in recent months. Kendall has been making headlines for her rumored, casual romance with NBA star Ben Simmons. Just this week, she was also spotted smooching Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar, though a source tells ET it's "nothing serious."

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been continuing to receive criticism for her relationship with model Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years younger, while dealing with stories about her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, and his relationship with Sofia Richie (who is also younger than her beau by 16 years).

New mom Khloe has received a lot of hateful comments from internet trolls as well, judging her for staying with NBA star Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their 1-month-old daughter, True.

Needless to say, there's plenty to unpack when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! this summer. In the meantime, watch the video below to see highlights from previous episodes.

