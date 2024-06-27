Khloé Kardashian is ringing in her 40th birthday with tons of love and plenty of sweet memories. The Good American star posted a clip featuring herself blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

It's unclear whether the footage is from this year or a previous birthday, but Khloé's younger brother, Rob Kardashian, makes a rare cameo in the clip. She's surrounded by her bestie, Malika Haqq, and her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, is seen sitting next to Rob. As the table sings "Happy Birthday" to Khloé, Rob is spotted cupping his hands around his mouth and shouting to his sister.

Rob also commented on the post, writing, "Happy Birthday scooby boobie 💙💙💙🎈🎈🎈"

Khloe Kardashian celebrates her birthday with Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq. - Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé replied to her brother, writing, "I love you my favorite human," and he wrote, "I love you," in response.

Rob has rarely been seen in family posts in recent years as he has opted to stay out of the spotlight since his split from Blac Chyna and the end of their reality spinoff, Rob & Chyna.

Though he has been on the other end of the phone for calls on the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, Rob has not been featured on camera alongside his siblings, Khloé, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner or Kylie Jenner.

His 7-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with Chyna, has appeared on the show numerous times, typically spending time with her cousins True Thompson and Tatum Thompson at Khloé's house.

For Khloé's milestone birthday, she also got some love from her mom, Kris Jenner. In a lengthy, sentimental post, Kris wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, delicious angel @khloekardashian!!!!!! I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy… you are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made."

Kris noted that Khloé is "everyone's favorite auntie," adding that Khloé has "dedicated and devoted yourself to your babies and to all of your nieces and nephews."

Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories.

Corey Gamble honors Khloe Kardashian with a birthday tribute. - Corey Gamble/Instagram

Khloé has stated multiple times how excited she is to be entering into her 40s, saying her 30s didn't treat her well.

In recent years, Khloé has dealt with the drama of her on-off romance with Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children. Tristan was caught cheating on Khloé multiple times and even fathered another child with someone else while he was secretly engaged to the reality star.

She also had to deal with the aftermath of her marriage to Lamar Odom. The former spouses officially divorced in 2016 after years of separation and Lamar's own medical struggles.

