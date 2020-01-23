Khloe Kardashian is making JT and Brit proud! The 35-year-old reality star showed off her all-denim look on Instagram on Thursday, giving us major throwback vibes.

"Denim Doll," Khloe captioned the series of photos, which included a pair of her Good American jeans, denim bustier top, and a denim jacket over top.

She paired the look with giant hoop earrings, a long ponytail and shades.

The Good American founder was giving off serious 2001 Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake vibes with her all-denim look.

The former couple famously wore matching jean looks to the American Music Awards, and the world may never forget it.

And this isn't the first time the mother of True Thompson has rocked her denim bustier. Back in September, she shared photos of herself in the sexy top, writing, "❥ Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign ❥"

For more from Khloe, watch the clip below:

