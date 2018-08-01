Khloe Kardashian Posed In Her Underwear While 8-Months Pregnant Alongside Her Sisters

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are stripping down!

The sisters -- Kylie Jenner, 20, Kendall Jenner, 22, Khloe Kardashian, 34, Kim Kardashian West, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39 -- posed for Calvin Klein's Fall 2018 campaign a few months ago, but a new image from the photo shoot was just released on Wednesday.

In the black-and-white snap, a very pregnant Khloe -- she welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, True, in April -- is cradling her big belly while wearing a white sports bra and briefs along with an unbuttoned collared shirt falling off of her shoulders.

“I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating,” Khloe admits to People. “Shooting in underwear at eight-and-a-half months pregnant is even more intimidating.”

Further recalling the photo shoot, Khloe adds, “I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day.”

While Khloe and Kim posed in their underwear, the other three sisters added denim items to their ensembles. In the photo, Kendall is completely covered in a fully buttoned denim shirt and boot leg jeans, while Kylie sports a similar shirt and pants, but opts to wear her shirt open so her white sports bra is fully visible. As for Kourtney, she also rocks the dark wash, bootleg jeans, but foregoes a shirt altogether in favor of only a white sports bra.

The family had a bit of a baby boom this year with the birth of Khloe's daughter, True, Kim's daughter, Chicago, and Kylie's little girl, Stormi, and the ladies are making sure that their babies spend plenty of time together!

While the sisters posed for Calvin Klein, Kim exclusively talked to ET about staging a photo shoot with all three girls.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” the 37-year-old reality star dished. “We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Earlier this month, Khloe confirmed that the photo shoot had happened. "We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST 😍😍😍," the new mom tweeted in response to a fan asking about seeing pics of the three babies.

Here's more on the cousins' first photo shoot:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Confronts 'B**chy' Kourtney in New 'KUWTK' Promo

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Takes a Baby Class Every Week With Her Cousins

Kim Kardashian on Kylie Jenner's Billion-Dollar Success: Nothing 'Was Handed to Her' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery