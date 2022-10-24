Khloe Kardashian has become the first member of her family to publicly show her support for the Jewish community amid her former brother-in-law Kanye "Ye" West's ongoing anti-Semitic comments.

The 38-year-old reality star took to both her Instagram Stories and her Twitter account on Sunday to share the message, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

The original post came from Jessica Seinfeld, the author and wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who posted it to Instagram, writing, "If you don't know what to say, you can just say this in your feed."

Khloe's show of support comes after weeks of anti-Semitic comments from Ye, whose social media accounts have been locked after he threaten to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. The 45-year-old rapper and designer has also had top brands like Balenciaga and Vogue cut ties with him in the weeks since.

In addition to his anti-Semitic comments, Ye also made headlines for his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

Amid all the controversies, his ex, Kim Kardashian, is trying to co-parent their four children together.

"Kim has not spoken to Kanye. She is doing her best to co-parent with him in a safe way for her children," a source recently told ET of Kim.

The former couple share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

This isn't the first time Khloe has spoken out against Kanye. Earlier this month, she commented on a post from the "Flashing Lights" emcee, which brought up his ongoing claim that Kim and her family tried to keep him from attending his daughter Chicago West's fourth birthday party.

"Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here," Khloe commented on the post. "You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

Ye later took a screenshot of Khloe's comment and posted it, calling her a "liar."

Over the weekend, Ye was spotted outside of The Highlight Room in Los Angeles with a large entourage and security team. An eyewitness tells ET that despite being hounded by fans and paparazzi, Ye did not stop or acknowledge anyone. He was seen heading to Beauty & Essex for dinner wearing a dark hoodie, light pants, oversized black boots, and a baseball cap.

