Khloe Kardashian isn't interested in the rumor mill. The 37-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday to shut down claims that she has rekindled her romance with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Though Kardashian and Thompson, 30, continue to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, it seems a romance between the two is currently not on the table.

When one commenter retweeted a post about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star giving the Boston Celtics player another chance, the hater wrote, "At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway..."

Kardashian replied to the tweet, writing, "You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

And though Thompson didn't directly reference the exchange, shortly after his ex sent her reply, he took to Twitter for the first time this month, writing, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore."

He went on to add, "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

Kardashian and Thompson split back in June amid continued cheating rumors.

"Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," a source told ET at the time. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

