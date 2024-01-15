Kieran Culkin hilariously took the opportunity to ask his wife for more kids after winning an Emmy for his role on Succession.

During the 2023 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Culkin, 41, gave a shout-out to his wife, Jazz Charton, 35, while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, but did not miss his chance to follow up on expanding their family.

"Of course, my beautiful wife, Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids," the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World actor said as the camera cut to his wife, who mouthed "I love you" back to him.

"Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more," Culkin casually added, causing the audience -- including his wife -- to burst out laughing. "You said -- you said maybe if I win! I love you."

It's an offer she may have to consider as Culkin had pretty big obstacles to surmount in order to win the award. At the end of the day, Culkin beat out co-stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, as well as Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul and Jeff Brides for The Old Man.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The couple shares Kinsey, 4, and Wilder, 2, and Culkin has previously spoken about his pride in being a father and how he hates being away from his kids. Talking with Taika Waititi for Interview in 2023, the Home Alone actor said he prioritizes being a dad first.

"I have a 1-and-a-half-year-old and a 3-and-a-half-year-old, and we're going to be bouncing around Poland," he said, talking about a project he was working on in Europe. "I don’t like being away from them for more than two days at a time."

"I always saw it as I need to be home. But then again, my kids are between 1 and 3. I do need to be home because if I go for a week, they change," Culkin told the Next Goal Wins director.

Monday was not just a big night for Culkin's real-life family, but also his on-screen family, including Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, who both won Emmys for their roles on Succession.

Snook won her first award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series while Macfadyen, a now two-time winner, took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama.

In total, the acclaimed HBO series won six of the 27 categories it was nominated for, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The only show more awarded at the 2023 Emmy Awards was FX's The Bear, which racked up an impressive 10 awards out of the 13 they received nominations for. Included in the wins were nods to Jeremy Allen White for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, and Outstanding Comedy Series.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu.

