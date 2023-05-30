Turns out billionaires bargain shop too! Succession fans were delighted to discover that in the show's series finale on Sunday, Roman Roy, played by Kieran Culkin, was wearing an affordable brand.

In a scene filmed between Roman and his siblings, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), the middle sibling is wearing a blue T-shirt with three multi-colored stripes on it.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that the top is part of a two-pack of boys-sized T-shirts sold at Walmart that retail for $13.96.

Of course, Roman's specific look quickly sold out after the connection was made, and fans online were delighted in the revelation.

Max

Walmart

One viewer shared a screenshot of Roman's look and the Walmart Wonder Nation product, noting that Kendall was wearing $750 Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and Shiv had on a $3,000 Alexander McQueen power suit.

Kendall Roy: $750 Jacques Marie Mage sunnies



Shiv Roy: $3000 Alexander McQueen power suit



Roman Roy: pic.twitter.com/I1vXUc9LB3 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 29, 2023

One commenter wrote, "This is so middle-child coded 😭😭," while another added, "I’ve been thinking about this wardrobe choice all day today."

"I love that it says 'boys' and not 'men,'" another fan wrote.

Succession celebrated its series finale on Sunday as the fate of the Waystar Royco empire was decided.

While speaking to ET, Culkin shared his reaction to how creator Jesse Armstrong wrapped up the series and how he felt about Succession ending with a potentially open-ended finale.

"We read the table draft for the last episode and then Jesse told us that it's the end of the show. And it's one of those where if he said there's gonna be a [season] five right after that, it made sense too," Culkin said, adding, "It feels like an end, but it feels like it could carry on."

"And for Roman, it feels very much the same," he continued. "Nothing's wrapped up in a pretty little bow. There's more life that carries on after the episode ends."

All four seasons of Succession are now streaming on Max.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong Defends Saying ‘Dramaturgically’ After Going Viral (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Gives Birth to Her First Child

'Succession' Series Finale Has Fans Bidding Farewell to the Roy Family

'Succession' Cast Reacts to That 'Satisfying' Yet Open-Ended Finale

Related Gallery