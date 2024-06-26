Kim Kardashian Accuses Khloé of Mom Shaming Her Over Chicago's Hair

A parenting misunderstanding turned into a new sister spat on this week's episode of The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian decided to "clear the air" with her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, ahead of the family's trip to Aspen, Colorado, telling Khloé she didn't appreciate a recent incident involving her 6-year-old daughter, Chicago West.

Kim explained that it was more Khloé's "delivery" on certain subjects that she took issue with.

"I don't know if condescending's the word, but you're very shaming," Kim told Khloé.

In a confessional interview, Kim explained that she had asked momager Kris Jenner to wash her kids' hair before school one day, noting that on the way out the door, Chicago grabbed a lot of hair gel and put it on. She later received a call from Khloé, who lives next door to Kris, asking Kim if she could fix Chicago's hair. Kim noted that it had been a "really tough" week for her with her four children, whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West, and that Khloé's comments hurt.

"You were calling to not really ask me if you could do the hair, but to let me know that her hair wasn't washed and it was gross," Kim accused Khloé.

Khloé, who shares 6-year-old True Thompson and 1-year-old Tatum Thompson with her ex, Tristan Thompson, denied her sister's claim, saying she was simply not trying to step on her toes.

"All I said was, 'Do you mind if I do Chicago's hair?' Because I know you're very particular," Khloé insisted.

Kim replied, "I know her hair looks s***ty, thank you for reminding me that I didn't have the time to do her f**king hair one night before bed and f**king wash it."

In her confessional interview, Khloé seemed confused by her sister's outburst, saying, "I actually thought we were good. I did Chi's hair and I took the kids to school. I had no idea she was holding onto it."

Khloé accused Kim of "projecting" her own parenting insecurities onto her. And when Kim claimed Khloé was horrified by Chicago's hair and thereby accusing Kim of being an absent parent, Khloé replied, "That's your own insecurity! I never said anything about that."

"It's just the tone," Kim said.

When Kim began talking about Khloé's unwillingness to leave her home and her kids to go out and live her life, Khloé was fed up.

"Talk about mom shaming, what the f**k are you doing to me? It's just reverse mom shaming," Khloé said in her confessional interview. "You're shaming me for being a helicopter mom or whatever you want to call me and you're claiming I'm shaming you for not being more of a strict parent, or whatever you're claiming at this point — that you're not brushing Chi's hair, which obviously you brush Chicago's hair. There's just a lot of f**king gel."

Khloé went on to express her frustration over her sister criticizing her own approach to parenting.

"Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I'm not asking you guys to live the same life?" the mother of two asked. "Can't we all just be the moms we want to be?"

The tension between the sisters continued into the Aspen trip and, according to the upcoming trailer, will also be featured in next week's episode.

In addition to Chicago, Kim is also mom to North West, 10, Saint West, 8, and Psalm West, 5. She has struggled as a working parent throughout the last couple of seasons of the family's Hulu series, noting the challenges of balancing all of her responsibilities.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Thursday on Hulu.

