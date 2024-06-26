Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to use her words in a new argument with Kim Kardashian.

In an exclusive look at the next episode of The Kardashians, Khloé and Kim get into a heated conversation. Episode 506: Stick Up Your A** follows Kim, who was passed the Christmas Eve party torch by new mom Kourtney Kardashian. Kim goes big and the family heads to Aspen on vacation, but the vibes turn frosty.

In the clip, Khloé stands while Kim sits at a table inside their cabin, and they talk about each other's behavior at a recent dinner party.

"It's not to critique, it's just to say I felt- I just felt the energy," Kim says. "You never go out. I was so excited. She came to a Lifers dinner. This is like, they were so excited."

'Lifers' refer to Kim's inner circle of friends, whom she listed on Instagram last year. The names included Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, Lindsay May and Ashley Kassan.

"Kim was antisocial," Khloé claps back as her sister, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner's boyfriend of nearly 10 years, Corey Gamble, sit at the table in silence. "I'm with all of her friends…"

"Antisocial? I'm hanging out talking," Kim interjects.

The tone quickly sours and the two begin talking more passionately with their hands.

"No, with your same Lifers. I was with new people, I'm schmitzing, socializing. I was as with the people as I could be," Khloé says. "And it still wasn't good enough for you."

"And I am so proud of you," Kim says condescendingly as her eyes narrow.

The video then shows Khloé talking to the cameras.

"Kim's just trying to be a b**ch right now and that's something Kim is so good at," Khloé says. "Like if she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."

The next episode of The Kardashians premieres June 27 on Hulu.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

