Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Picture of Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got some sweet cuddles in a new picture!

On Monday, Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her rockstar dad and stepmom alongside her baby brother, 7-month-old Rocky Thirteen.

"My favorite people," the 18-year-old wrote over the image.

Alabama captured Travis, 49, and Kourtney, 45, sitting next to each other during a private flight. Kourtney leans close to her husband as she holds their son, Rocky -- who gazes out the window with his face away from the frame.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together in November. - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney reshared the photo on her respective Instagram Story writing, "love you," with a single red heart emoji.

Also on the flight was Travis' 20-year-old son, Landon -- who, like Alabama, Travis shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Not pictured were Kourtney's older children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

The family flight comes after Travis recently showed off his new ink dedicated to the people close to him. Last week, the Blink-182 drummer shared a look at his latest body piece done by tattoo artist Franco Angelo Vescovi which is the word "Family" in Old English block letters.

Travis' ink appears on his forearm, right above the tattoo of his and Kourtney's baby boy's name.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot and blended their families in 2022. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Travis and Kourtney -- who got married in 2022 -- welcomed their first child together in November. Since, the couple has kept their son's face completely off of social media, only giving their followers little glimpses of his feet, hands and head covered by cute oversized baby hats.

In May, a source told ET that Travis and Kourtney are embracing their expanded family

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shared. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

Another source told ET earlier this year that Kourtney is loving her life as a mother of four.

"Spending time as a big family with their new addition has been amazing for Kourtney and Travis," the source said. "Kourtney's family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They've been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: