Travis Barker's ink has a purpose!

On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer shared a new photo dump and gave his followers a close-up look at his latest tattoo session.

"No days off," he captioned the carousel.

Travis kicked off his post with a black-and-white photo of him lying on the table while artist Franco Angelo Vescovi works on his forearm. In another pic, Travis, 48, shows off the completed work, which is the word "Family" in Old English block letters on the back of his forearm.

The sentimental ink falls by another sweet piece of body art -- the tattoo of his and wife Kourtney Kardashian's son, Rocky's, name, which sits on his wrist.

Travis' post also includes a video of him parking one of his vintage cars, his drum kit, a picture of a pair of broken drumsticks and a picture of him with his Blink-182 bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge.

Missing from the photo dump was Travis' wife, Kourtney, who was one of the over 200,000 people to like the post.

Last month, Kourtney and Travis got sentimental on Instagram as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, which they marked on May 22.

"2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams 🖤 forever with you @travisbarker," the Poosh founder wrote alongside a series of pictures from her and Travis' Italian wedding.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life @kourtneykardash 🖤," Travis wrote on his respective Instagram account with more photos from the wedding day.

Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary. - Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ahead of their special day, a source told ET that the pair is embracing their growing family.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shared. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: