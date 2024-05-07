Travis Barker was in daddy mode and felt like showing off his and Kourtney Kardashian's son, Rocky Thirteen!

On Monday, the Blink-182 drummer shared a series of moments from him and his family's recent trip to the lake.

"Grateful 🙏🏼," Travis wrote.

The veteran rock star's post led with a video of him holding up Rocky as he puts his feet in the water. Keeping his baby boy's face out of the frame, it's covered with a green bucket hat.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together in November. - Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Travis' post also included a picture of him with his 18-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, and a photo of him packing on the PDA with his wife, Kourtney, as she drives the boat.

Rounding out the post is a video of Travis riding a bike.

Missing from the moment was Travis' son, Landon, 20, and Kourtney's three oldest children, Mason, 14, Reign, 9, and Penelope, 11.

Travis, 48, and Kourtney, 45, welcomed their first child together in November. Since his arrival, the pair have opted to keep his face out of the public eye, only giving their followers little peeks of his feet and side profile.

In April, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis are still basking in the joy of their blended family.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shared. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

A source told ET that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's older kids are embracing their latest sibling. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

The source added that the couple are also prioritizing their love for each other, amid becoming new parents.

"Kourtney and Travis are still carving out special time for each other as well as for themselves," the source said. "They know how important that is for any relationship and both of them make a conscientious effort."

