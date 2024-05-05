Kourtney Kardashian had some relatable feelings about returning to work following the birth of her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky Thirteen.

On Saturday, the Kardashians star, 45, shared some behind-the-scenes photos from a photoshoot for the upcoming season of her family's Hulu series and reflected on her body image at the time.

"BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n' stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day," she wrote on Instagram. "And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it's not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas."

Kardashian's post led with a picture of her standing in front of a green screen and wearing a brown knit dress. The post followed with a video from the shoot. Rounding out the post was a mirror selfie of her body in a brown form-fitting dress.

The Poosh founder continued her post by sharing her latest gratitude practice.

"But something I've been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives," she wrote. "I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I've been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"

Kourtney Kardashian recently reflected on her postpartum body. - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Barker, 48, welcomed Rocky in November 2023. The star's latest message follows her inspiring note to herself (and other new moms) shared last month. While enjoying time with her sisters and their children in Turks and Caicos, Kardashian shared an inspiring message with her followers after posting a series of bikini pics.

"Dear new mommies," she began on her Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

She concluded telling the other mothers, "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

Kardashian is also mother to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, as well as Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from Moakler's previously relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

In April, a source told ET that Kardashian is happier than she's ever been after expanding her family.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shared. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

The Kardashians returns to Hulu on May 23.

