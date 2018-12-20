Kim Kardashian and her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, have more in common than we thought.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a stunning black-and-white throwback photo of her grandma on her wedding day. The photo was accompanied by a story about MJ's short-lived two and a half-month marriage, which brought back memories of Kim's own 72-day marriage to ex-husband Kris Humphries.

"I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding," Kim began. "It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol."

"She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what!" she continued. "I love you MJ (and how much does Kendall look like MJ!!!)."

Kim and the NBA player began dating in October of 2010, got engaged in May 2011. They quickly tied the knot on August 20 in Montecito, California, with the ceremony becoming a two-part TV special that showed the family preparing for the wedding of the year and the event itself.

However, the couple only lasted 72 days before Kim filed for divorce. Years later, pressed by Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2017 about whether she went into the marriage thinking it would last forever, the social media mogul admitted that panicking about getting older drove her into wedding mode.

“At the time I just thought, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m 30-years-old -- I better get this together. I better get married,’” she admitted. “I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids. So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

Now Kim is happily married to Kanye West, and share three beautiful kids together. The reality star, however, can't seem to escape the headlines, with 2018 being one for the books for the Kardashian-West crew.

Watch Kim reflect on her crazy 2018 in the video below.

