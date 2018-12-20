Kim Kardashian West is showing off her famous physique ... and her impressive collection of designer handbags.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old reality star shared a selfie on Instagram rocking a tiny pink sequin bikini. The picture is taken in her closet dedicated solely to her purses, which by the looks of it, includes several pricey Hermès Birkin bags that retail for thousands of dollars each.

"I need a spray tan," Kim wrote.

Of course, Kim isn't the only Kardashian family member with an insane purse closet. In August, Kylie showed off her own room dedicated to her designer handbags overflowing with Louis Vuitton duffels, Gucci totes and basically every color of the Hermès Birkin bag you can imagine.

On Wednesday night, Kim and Kylie both attended the concert of rapper Travis Scott -- Kylie's boyfriend -- at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The star-studded show also brought out Kim's husband, Kanye West, Beyonce and JAY-Z.

It's been a busy year for Kim, who recently announced with her sisters -- Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie -- that they're shuttering their respective apps and websites in the coming year. Kendall Jenner had already stopped updating her website last year.

Of course, given the Kardashians' multiple successful business ventures, it's safe to say fans will still see plenty from the famous family in 2019.

