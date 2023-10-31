As if! Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West are embracing the '90s with a classic, matching Clueless costume. The 43-year-old SKIMs founder took to Instagram late Monday night to show off the shared looks with her 10-year-old daughter.

Kim dressed as Alicia Silverstone's Cher in her yellow plaid skirt and matching blazer while Nori donned Stacey Dash's black and red skirt suit look as Dionne.

The mother-daughter duo had fun with the costumes, posing in front of a white Jeep like the one Cher drives in the movie, doing their own secret handshake, and more.

And they weren't the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to rock matching looks.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner posed as Drew Barrymore's Sugar and Debi Mazar's Spice from the 1995 film Batman Forever. Kylie posted the joint costume on her Instagram page, rocking a black leather bodysuit with fishnet tights and black and red hair. Meanwhile, Kendall sported a white corset bodysuit with a feathered robe and blonde ringlet curls.

Not to be outdone, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker kept their streak of couple's costumes going, dressing as Winona Ryder's Lydia and Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice from the 1988 Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice.

The spouses, who are currently expecting their first child together, wore the iconic wedding looks from the film with pregnant Kourt in the red wedding dress and a crazy haired Travis in a maroon suit.

"I’m the ghost with the most, babe," Kourtney captioned the post.

Kourtney previously dressed up at her sister Kim, rocking her 2013 Met Gala look.

