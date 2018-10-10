Frost yourself!

Kim Kardashian West broke her no expensive jewelry rule on Tuesday night for the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala in New York City. The 37-year-old reality star put her svelte figure on display in a white cut-out Rick Owens gown that she was able to pair with lots of Tiffany & Co. diamond accessories, including rings and a choker necklace.

While the mother of three did flaunt her jewels on social media, she was careful to note that she had security with her and that the accessories weren't going home with her.

"Look at these jewels I get to borrow for the night,” she wrote while showing off her bling. "Guys, I have full security with me and they leave me right after the night. So, I turn into Cinderella.”

The extra precautions come two years after Kim was robbed at gunpoint inside her hotel room in Paris, France, by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Kim, however, didn't seem nervous at all to be dripping with diamonds at the gala while posing with Mary J. Blige, Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Bresnahan, Zoe Kravitz and her mother, Kris Jenner.

"Look who I ran into! The one and only Kris Jenner, shopping at Tiffany’s,” Kim said in one clip as she posed with the momager.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was eager to mingle with fellow celebrities at the event, she managed to steer clear of Chloe Grace Moretz, who she's feuded with in the past on social media.

Months prior to the gala where she was covered in expensive jewelry, Kim returned to Paris for the first time since the robbery alongside her husband, Kanye West. Check out her triumphant return:

