Kim Kardashian West is a busy woman, but her four kids still are able to make their mom feel special. The 39-year-old reality star shared a sweet photo of her notepad that included a large handwritten message at the top that read, "I love you, mom."

Kim commented on the sweet gesture, writing, "I love how my kids leave me notes for my meetings."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim and Kanye West are parents to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months. Earlier this month, Kim and her eldest daughter shared a TikTok video with her more than 160 million followers.

"North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," Kim shared with ET at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this month. "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."

For more from the mother-daughter duo, watch the clip below:

