Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable With a Buzz Cut and Barely-There Eyebrows

By Samantha Schnurr
Published: 11:15 AM PDT, September 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian underwent a major transformation for the newest issue of 'CR Fashion Book.'

Call her Kim the kameleon! 

She's known for her long brunette locks, but Kim Kardashian ditched her signature cascading tresses and modeled a way shorter 'do for the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 23. In fact, the mom of four is nearly unrecognizable in the high-fashion photo shoot, styled with a buzz cut and razor-thin eyebrows. 

The reality star embraced transformation for the pictures as she's photographed smoking a cigarette with smeared lipstick, the opposite of the pristinely applied makeup she's known for. In some snaps, she even rocks a dirtied tank top. 

Reflecting on how she met Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld, Kardashian recalled, "I had always heard you were the most stylish person on the planet and I had your books at my house. We met when I was pregnant with North and you asked to do my first fashion cover. I was freaking out. Karl [Lagerfeld] shot it, Riccardo [Tisci] art directed it, and you styled it. I was so nervous and so excited all at the same time."

NADIA LEE COHEN

And as Kardashian pointed out, pushing her beauty boundaries is something she's come to expect with CR Fashion Book. "I show up on set and the makeup artist only had two products," she remembered, "and I was low key freaking out but obviously trusted your plan."

