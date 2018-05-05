Kim Kardashian Leaves Vacation With Kanye West to Reunite With High School Besties for Cher Concert

Call this Kim Kardashian's high school reunion, part two.

The 37-year-old reality star took a break from her vacation with husband Kanye West in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to reunite with her high school besties in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to share pics and videos from her mini trip, celebrating her 20-year high school reunion.

"Be back real soon..." she wrote alongside an airplane snap of Wyoming's snowy mountains before posting a collage of herself posing with her high school classmates and giant balloons in her hotel room spelling out "MHS Class of 98." "The high school reunion continues in Las Vegas!!!"

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

From there, Kardashian -- who attended her high school reunion at Bel-Air's Marymount High School last month -- headed off to see Cher's show at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo. The mother of three went all out in a Cher-themed look for the evening, telling fans that she even had two outfits planned.

"I can't take it @cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!" Kardashian tweeted after the concert.

I can’t take it @cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 5, 2018

West, meanwhile, has been consistently tweeting after returning to the social media platform last month. The 40-year-old rapper recently made headlines after revealing his past addiction to opioids as well as making controversial comments about slavery and politics.

"Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever," Kris Jenner shared on her Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way."

"I think that anything he does -- and I just think this is important to say is -- he always does things with really good intentions," she added. "So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Raps About Opioid Addiction on Travis Scott's New Song

Kris Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Good Intentions' After Controversial Remarks

Justin Bieber Sends Message of Support to Kanye West: ‘Our Job Is to Love’

Related Gallery