This might be the most ridiculous rumor Kim Kardashian West has ever had to squash.

On Monday night, the mother of four responded to a tweet that highlighted a Refinery29 story claiming she had purchased the bloody shirt that former President John F. Kennedy was presumably wearing when he was assassinated in 1963.

"I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????" read the tweet.

"WOW this is obviously fake!" Kim responded, putting the rumor to rest. "I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted."

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

While the 39-year-old reality star didn't give her 6-year-old daughter a bloody shirt worn by a former president, she did gift her with a jacket that the late Michael Jackson wore.

"For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackon's jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this..." Kim said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Christmas Day. "We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life."

"And she's so grateful and so excited," the proud mom added.

The King of Pop wore the jacket to Taylor's 65th birthday party and a Cannes Film Festival screening of his film, Ghost, in 1997. Kim told fans she and her husband won the item at an auction, and there are photos from both events currently placed within the coat.

Kim also gave North the hat MJ wore in the "Smooth Criminal" music video, showing it still featured the pop star's makeup.

