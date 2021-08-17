Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Snap From Her Very First Photo Shoot
Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West for Making Her ‘Confident’ In …
Kanye West Cries Over ‘Losing My Family’ at Album Release Party …
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Party With Kim Kardashian and…
Go Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Paw Patrol' Screening For Her Kids!
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Dramatic Haircut, Travis Barker Reacts
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Real Hair Curls, Tristan Thompson R…
Watch Kanye West Levitate at Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event
North West and Penelope Disick Start a Lemonade and Jewelry Stan…
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Mock Backlash Over Their Kid…
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Adam Levine Says He Wants to Be a Hero to His Kids in ‘Paw Patro…
Paris Hilton Learns to Cook with Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and…
Simone Biles Exits From All-Around Finals at Tokyo Olympics, J.L…
Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight in …
Erika Jayne's 'RHOBH' Co-Stars Dig for Truth About Her Legal Tro…
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Kim Kardashian West is taking a trip down memory lane! The 40-year-old reality star and beauty mogul has done countless photo shoots throughout her time in the spotlight, and on Monday, she decided to look back at her very first shoot.
"My first photo shoot ever!!!" the mother of four captioned the photo of herself in a cream-colored corset that she paired with tights and tan heels.
In the image, Kim's dark hair is styled in a retro up-do as she poses against a gray backdrop.
Momager Kris Jenner lent her "you're doing great, sweetie" energy in the comments section, writing, "You are such a cutie."
Kim has gone on to grace the cover of Vogue multiple times, not to mention countless other fashion publications, and is a regular at the Met Gala.
The chic star is known for saving all of her past looks and even showed off her extensive fashion archive during a June episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I mean, this is its own time capsule. I've saved everything. So I have every look, every dress, every event. I love it cause it's like going down memory lane," she said on the show. "It's all so special just to see it."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Hosts Private 'Paw Patrol' Screening for Her Kids
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Helped Her Be More Confident In Herself
Kim Kardashian Agrees North West Looks Just Like One of Her Aunts