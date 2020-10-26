News

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body: 'This Is 40'

By Rachel McRady‍
Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Met Gala
Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian West proves that age is just a number in her new bikini pics. The mother of four took to social media on Monday to show off her impressive physique in a skimpy thong two-piece, which she accessorized with large shades and a bandana wrapped around her head. 

In the images, Kim shows off her hourglass figure from all angles, captioning the post, "This is 40!"

This is 40!

A source previously told ET that Kanye West's wife brought her family and friends to an island on private planes last Wednesday to celebrate her milestone birthday. 

The new images appear to be from this exclusive tropical getaway. The reality star already rang in her 40th birthday last week, sharing her epic family surprise party on a special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.

The event was organized by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss and highlighted all of Kim's past birthday parties, starting with her first birthday with ponies to the Tao nightclub soirees she enjoyed in her 30s. Her sisters got in on the fun by choreographing a dance number her friends previously performed at her 10th birthday. 

Prior to the surprise party, Kim opened up during the episode about her pre-COVID plans for her big day. 

She had initially been planning a "Wild, Wild Mrs. West" party in Wyoming and wanted to wear a robotic couture piece from designer Thierry Mugler. 

Watch the clip below for more on Kim's birthday celebrations.

