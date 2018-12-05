The internet pranksters behind the "Bieber burrito" pic inspired another joker to fake a photo of Travis Scott cheating on Kylie Jenner -- but this time, no one was laughing.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Wednesday -- after a YouTube user named "ChristianAdamG" posted their tell-all video explaining how they used a lookalike to stage the pic, making it appear that Scott was canoodling with an unknown woman on a balcony -- slamming the viral video creators for their hurtful joke.

"I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together," Kim tweeted. "This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!"

I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong! pic.twitter.com/KtodBpmiHR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018

Scott also replied to the clip on Instagram, commenting "shaking my f***ing head."

The faked cheating pic first surfaced on Tuesday -- and Scott was quick to dismiss the rumors, saying his relationship with Jenner was "sturdy." While the YouTube user said their goal was "not to hurt anybody's relationship, but...to see how gullible the internet is," it's clear the extended Kardashian-Jenner family didn't find the social experiment funny in the slightest.

“S**t cap a** f**kkkk today,” Scott replied to screen grabs captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs. “TMZ ain’t post this s**t. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s**t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing!!!”

