Kim Kardashian is bringing some sparkle to the City of Light.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted rocking yet another chic, sexy look in Paris, France, on Monday evening.

Kardashian showed off her figure in a hip-hugging, shimmering, semi-sheer bodysuit as she stepped out of her hotel room and into a waiting black town car as she went out to spend time with one of her gal pals, Kimora Lee Simmons.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kardashian complimented the silvery bodysuit with a pair of Versace tights and strappy white heels and a full-length knit wool coat.

Earlier in the day, the 38-year-old reality star and makeup mogul stepped out in a bold snakeskin ensemble, featuring a matching top and pants, that she paired with snakeskin cowboy boots and a large white bag.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

For a look at some of Kim's other recent bold, revealing fashion choices, check out the video below.

