Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Edgy Style for Kanye West and Nas’ NYC Listening Party

On Thursday night, Kim Kardashian West joined her husband, Kanye West, for the outdoor listening party of the new Nas album, Nasir. The crowd gathered under the Queensboro Bridge in Queens, New York for the high-energy event.

“Police escort!” Kim narrates in one clip while in the car with her pals, La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban.

“Yo, we’re in Queens, we’re here,” Cheban adds.

For the occasion, the 37-year-old reality star rocked a skintight black body suit with a gray cross-body fanny pack that appeared to be attached to the ensemble. She pulled the look together with a high half-ponytail and thigh-high gray heeled boots.

Other stars in attendance included comedian Chris Rock as well as rappers Pusha T and 2Chainz. West produced Nas' album and chose to wear the same style for this listening party as he did for the launch of his own album, Ye, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 41-year-old rapper also wore this outfit for Kid Cudi's record release in Santa Clarita, California.

As for Kim, the mother of three has been rocking lots of spandex looks lately. Here's a look at one of her edgier styles from a recent photo shoot:

