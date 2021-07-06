Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakesurfing on Family Vacation
Kim Kardashian West is fearless! The 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder shared some videos of herself wakesurfing on a family vacation on Monday.
It seems the mother of four had no problem trying out the challenging sport. And though she wiped out several times, Kim also held her own on the board as she was pulled behind a boat. She even had enough balance to fix her hair and let go of the handle pulling her forward.
It seems Kim is having fun with her family, posting a video of the rolling waves as Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" plays in the background.
"@khloekardashian was not feeling my playlist," she captioned the clip.
Kim's kids got in on the fun. The proud mom also shared a funny video of her 3-year-old daughter, Chicago, and her 5-year-old son, Saint, on a giant water slide.
"Just when I thought Saint was being nice🤦🏻♀️," Kim wrote. In the clip, Saint sits down by his sister at the top of the slide before pushing her down and into the water.
Kim recently returned from a glamorous trip to Italy. She is currently in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband, Kanye West. For more, watch the clip below:
