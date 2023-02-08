Released in August, Kim Kardashian's trio of Beats Fit Pro earbuds quickly sold out online. Taking the mom, businesswoman, and TV personality's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, the Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds modernize the noise-canceling headphones with Kardashian's signature neutral palette. Just in time for Valentine's Day gifting, the sold-out Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds back in stock and on sale for $20 off at Amazon.

“You know I love monochromatic looks, and fall is one of my favorite times of year to really get creative with my wardrobe," Kardashian told Vogue. "Beats x Kim is the perfect finishing touch to an outfit, whether it blends in or stands out."

The same high-quality sound we love about Beats' Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds is now back in stock in three nude shades: pinky pale beige Moon, light brown Dune, and rich deep espresso Earth. Like the original Beats style, these earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put while being comfortable enough to wear all day. The collab is no longer available on Apple, but you can score a pair of Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian on Amazon while supplies last.

"I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories. This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look,” Kardashian said. “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

