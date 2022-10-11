Shopping

Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Collab Is on Sale During Amazon's October Prime Day

By Lauren Gruber‍
Kim X Beats Earbuds
Beats by Dre

If you want to take your love for Kim Kardashian's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, then this is the collab for you. The mom, businesswoman, and TV personality teamed up with the sound savants at Beats by Dre for a new earbud release in Kardashian's signature neutral palette — and they're discounted now during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200$180

“You know I love monochromatic looks, and fall is one of my favorite times of year to really get creative with my wardrobe," Kardashian told Vogue. "Beats x Kim is the perfect finishing touch to an outfit, whether it blends in or stands out."

The same high-quality sound we love about Beats' Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds are now on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day in three nude shades: pinky pale beige Moon, light brown Dune, and rich deep espresso Earth. Like the original Beats style, these earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put while being comfortable enough to wear all day. The collab sold out on Apple, but you can still score a pair of Beats x Kim on Amazon while supplies last — at a $20 discount.

"I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories. This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look,” Kardashian said. “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

The Beats X Kim headphones are also available in Dune, a warm light brown.

$200$180
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

The lightest colorway is Moon, a neutral pale beige with seashell pink undertones.

$200$180

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Headphone Deals

Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Best Buy
Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, immersive sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

$150$100
Anker Liberty Soundcore Air 2 Pro In-the-Ear Earbuds
Anker Liberty Soundcore Air 2 Pro In-the-Ear Earbuds
Amazon
Anker Liberty Soundcore Air 2 Pro In-the-Ear Earbuds

These Anker earphones allow you to choose and customize your listening experience. Using the Soundcore app, you can let as much or as little outside noise in. 

$27$20
Aihoor Wireless Earbuds
AIHOOR Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Aihoor Wireless Earbuds

If you're on a budget, these wireless headphones are perfect and under $30. 

$30$23
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

Pretty to look at and easy to listen to, and at a $70 discount, these Samsung earbuds give a similar vibe to Kim's earbuds with their neutral rose gold hue.

$170$100
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.

$200$160

