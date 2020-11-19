The popular SKIMS Cozy Collection is bigger than ever! Kim Kardashian West has launched new colors and kids' styles for the knit loungewear range made from breathable, stretchy yarn.

Since the reality TV star's brand released the super-soft, comfy line, it's been one of the most coveted styles from SKIMS. The Cozy Collection has sold out multiple times, so be sure to scoop up your favorites fast.

Available in sizes XXS to 5X and kids' sizes 2T to 14, the Cozy Collection offerings include a long robe, tank, wrap top, hoodie, pant, jogger, short and pullover. Choose from the colors bone, dusk, camel, smoke and onyx. The styles can be coordinated for a monochrome look or mixed with denim and other dressier pieces to wear out of the house. It's perfect to give as gifts for the holidays or a little treat for yourself this winter. You and your little one can match, too, just like Kim and her daughter North in the SKIMS campaign.

Celeb fans include Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba and Adrienne Bailon, who all have posted selfies rocking the ultimate chilling-at-home uniform.

Ahead, shop the must-have winter loungewear before it sells out again.

