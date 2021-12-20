Sponsored by SKIMS

Hurry! There's still time to get holiday gifts from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS. Tuesday is the last day to get express holiday shipping so the SKIMS gifts arrive in time for Christmas! The star's fashion brand not only offers shapewear, but it also offers undergarments and loungewear that make great gifts as wardrobe staples.

SKIMS offers a variety of collections that feature on-trend styles and new fabrics and colorways. What you can always expect from the brand are an expansive size range -- every piece is available from sizes XXS to 4X -- and an inclusive range of nude shades. 

The holidays are the perfect time to treat a loved one (or yourself), and luxurious, stylish basics are always well-loved and appreciated. Whether you want to give a nice loungewear set or top drawer essentials to replace old ones, SKIMS has the practical and fashionable styles that'll catch your eye, such as the best-selling, buttery soft Fits Everybody underwear, the Insta-famous Cozy boucle knit loungewear and the comfortable Cotton collection for everyday wear.

Shop ET's top gift picks from SKIMS below. 

Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette
Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette
A classic triangle bralette with second-skin softness. 
$32
Fits Everybody High Neck Bra
Fits Everybody High Neck Bra
SKIMS
Fits Everybody High Neck Bra
This sporty, high-neck racerback bra can also be worn as a crop top. 
$36
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra
SKIMS
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra
This T-shirt bra is designed for all-day comfort, while providing lift and support to the bust. 
$52
Fits Everybody Thong
Fits Everybody Thong
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Thong
Stock up on multiples of this essential, super stretchy thong. 
$18
Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief
Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief
Get this comfy, cheeky brief panty for every day of the week. 
$18
Cozy Knit Tank
Cozy Knit Tank
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Tank
A plush boucle tank to elevate the coziness in your loungewear look. 
$52
Cozy Knit Jogger
Cozy Knit Jogger
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Jogger
These joggers will instantly become a wardrobe staple. 
$88
Cozy Knit Short
Cozy Knit Short
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Short
These lounge shorts are so versatile. Style the pair with a tee, crop top or an oversized sweatshirt. 
$58
Cozy Knit Short Robe
Cozy Knit Short Robe
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Short Robe
A luxurious robe is a great gift idea. Who wouldn't want to cuddle up in this warm, soft belted robe in the winter? 
$108
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
The cozy collection also has styles for kids! Gift a kiddo the ultra-soft hoodie with zip-up closure and kangaroo pockets. 
$38
Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette
Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette
SKIMS
Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette
Made from a soft, lightweight jersey fabric, this scoop-neck bra top with thin straps is an everyday essential. 
$32
Cotton Plunge Bralette
Cotton Plunge Bralette
SKIMS
Cotton Plunge Bralette
This is a bralette you'll want to show off. Wear the plunge style with high-waist leggings and throw on an oversized topper. 
$36
Cotton Rib Legging
Cotton Rib Legging
SKIMS
Cotton Rib Legging
Get the matching legging for a chic coordinated fit. 
$52
Cotton Rib Tank
Cotton Rib Tank
SKIMS
Cotton Rib Tank
A SKIMS classic -- this ribbed cotton tank can be paired with anything. The tank also hits at the natural waist, so there's no need to worry about tucking it in. 
$34
Cotton Jersey Mid Rise Boy Short
Cotton Jersey Mid Rise Boy Short
SKIMS
Cotton Jersey Mid Rise Boy Short
A mid-rise, stretchy boy short great for sleeping in or lounging in. 
$22

Looking for even more last-minute gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide and gifts that don't require shipping. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

