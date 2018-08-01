Kim Kardashian's 'Skinny' Posts Criticized By Emmy Rossum, Stephanie Beatriz in Powerful Snaps

While Kim Kardashian is proudly celebrating the strides she’s made in her weight loss journey, other stars have an issue with how the 37-year-old reality star presented the news.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz took to Instagram Stories to explain why Kardashian’s posts affected her.

“Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn,” Beatriz wrote.

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a series of videos of her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner complimenting her weight loss, as she revealed that she weighed 119 pounds.

“There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds,” Beatriz wrote in a second post. “It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better.”

She went on to note, “Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. IT SUCKED.”

Beatriz ended by offering her support to other struggling with eating disorders, writing, “So if this s**t b f**king w you I GET IT. Try not to hurt yourself over it. I’ve been texting friends for support.”

Actress Emmy Rossum saw Beatriz’s posts and shared some words of encouragement on her own Instagram Stories.

“@iamstephbeatz I love you and I support you and you’re beautiful and strong and powerful and a creative bada** woman,” she wrote.

Rossum went on to add, “@iamstephbeatz the only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… It totally messed with my head. I love you and I’m with you.”

The Shameless star also offered up her support to those struggling with their body image.

“You never know what someone is going through,” she wrote. “If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot. Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a yoga class. Make a healthy nutritious meal and watch your favorite funny movie. Tomorrow is another day.”

Rossum also shared a Kate Moss quote which reads, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” noting that’s “WRONG” before listing a series of tasty treats like pasta, crème brulee, fries, cheese and more.

Jameela Jamil, who previously called out Kim for promoting appetite suppressant lollipops, also took to Instagram to combat the KKW Beauty founder’s posts.

“Dear the Kardashians. And every girl who looks to them for a reference of how to value themselves. Follow @i_weigh for a dose of reality and self esteem,” she wrote, promoting her body positivity account.

In the post she mentioned a series of important females in history including Florence Nightingale, Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai, noting that no one knows how much they weighed when they changed history.

“You don’t know? That’s the right answer! Because it doesn’t matter,” the post reads.

These aren't the first stars to speak out against Kim. Model Tyson Beckford recently accused her of not having a “real” body, which prompted the star to clap back. See some of Kim’s most public responses over the years:

