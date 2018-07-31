Kim Kardashian Is Showing Off Her Slim Down in Sexy Black Looks

Kim Kardashian knows the right color to show off her fit physique.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar has been spotted wearing a handful of black ensembles during her public appearances this week, proving that the classic color is the perfect shade to flaunt your slimmed-down frame.

Earlier this week, Kim shocked her sisters -- and fans -- when she revealed that she was "down to 119 pounds." The 37-year-old reality star, who has been hitting it hard in the gym, was praised by Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner who couldn't believe how tiny she looked.

Kim, we've noticed, has been accentuating her thinner figure in darker shades this week. She was first spotted at the Los Angeles Forum for City of Hope's "If Only" Texas Hold 'Em charity poker tournament on Sunday in black patent leather high-waisted pants, which she paired with a black bodysuit, dark shades and a pair of clear blue Yeezy heels.

She kept the dark tones trend going on Monday, when the mother of three made an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles. For her second public event since revealing her smaller size, the social media mogul rocked body-hugging velvet capris with a unique one-shoulder crop top. She paired the trendy look with clear Yeezy mules.

Kim, who recently chopped off her long locks for a sleek bob, also took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt her bod in a sexy black string bikini. While the photo was taken before she cut her hair, it shows that Kim knows the right color to wear to keep her looking lean and fit.

We know that Kim is a fan of white and gray ensembles, but there's no doubt that we will be seeing more of Kim wearing the slimming color in the near future.

